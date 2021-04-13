‘Preserve The Historic Accomplishments Of My Administration’: Trump Announces Support For America First Policy Institute

Former President Donald Trump released a statement through his Save America PAC on Tuesday voicing support for the America First Policy Institute.

“The patriots assembling the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) are some of the greatest champions for freedom, free enterprise, national greatness, and the primacy of American workers, families, and communities, that our Nation has ever seen,” Trump’s statement said.

Trump’s support for the new organization comes after weeks of criticism over the Biden administration shifting policies from Trump’s self-proclaimed “America First Agenda” to one more in line with the Democratic platform.

The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) has one central focus: to advance the causes and interests of the American people. #AmericaFIRST, always. https://t.co/hSwfigJnxm pic.twitter.com/uJrcYdUKZX

— America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) April 13, 2021

The former president identified Linda McMahon, Brooke Rollins, Larry Kudlow, Rick Perry, General Kellogg as important members of the organization that will look to advance policies that Trump favored during his term as president. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Nations Trump’s ‘America First’ Foreign Policy Has Won Over)

AFPI’s mission statement lists its objectives as conducting research and policy development that “puts the American people first,” according to their website. Also listed are the five pillars that represent the core tenets of the organization: “jobs first, opportunity first, security first, freedom first, and innovation first.”

“AFPI have my full support as they work not only to preserve the historic accomplishments of my Administration, but also to propel the America First Agenda into the future,” Trump said. “I look forward to working with them to save America.”