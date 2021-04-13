Wisconsin Being Ranked As The 38th Best State Is America Is Criminal

Wisconsin has been ranked the 38th best state in America, and that sounds like justification to start a war.

YouGov published a study ranking every state in America based on how often they won a head-to-head matchup with participants. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hawaii, Colorado, Virginia, Nevada and North Carolina took the top five spots.

Wisconsin? Well, we slipped all the way down to 38th, which is so insulting that I don’t even know where to begin.

You really expect me to believe that Wisconsin is behind the likes of New Mexico, Utah, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan and several other states ranked ahead? No chance, my friends. No chance.

All people do in Wisconsin is drink beer, watch football, work hard and survive our winters. How could you be against that?

We have amazing snow and beautiful summers. Our sports are also pretty damn solid too.

Also, how is Montana only 18? Who the hell was surveyed for this study? These results make no sense. Montana is like stepping into a slightly different world, and I say that as a compliment.

I spent a year of my life in Bozeman, Montana, and it’s simply a gorgeous place.

If I wasn’t a man of peace, I’d already have the Wisconsin National Guard spinning up to defend the integrity of the state. Now excuse me while I go vomit over these results.