Aaron Rodgers Has Great Reaction To ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Failing Packers Question In Spectacular Fashion

Aaron Rodgers was in prime form Tuesday night on “Jeopardy!”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been guest hosting since April 5, and he’s been excellent. Well, Tuesday night was no exception. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers might be better at hosting Jeopardy than he is at throwing a football. The man is simply incredible television. pic.twitter.com/1Xnkkx8qXD — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2021

The clue “In the 1960s these midwesterners earned 5 NFL championship trophies” popped up for $400, and not a single person knew that the answer was the Packers.

Watch Rodgers’ great reaction below.

I’m not joking at all when I say Rodgers should take a hard and serious look at hosting “Jeopardy!” for a long time.

I have no idea how much money he could make doing it, but he’s so rich at this point that it almost certainly doesn’t matter.

He’s excellent at it and he seems to enjoy the hell out of doing it.

I. Love. This. Game. Every night is something new and different ❤️???? #grateful # https://t.co/8ybJEr01pn — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 14, 2021

Yes, playing football is a ton of fun, you can make a bunch of money doing it but you also have to risk your body. Add in the fact that Rodgers is nearing the end of his career, and you really have to start to wonder if hosting “Jeopardy!” for the next 20 years is the better play.

Love this part of the show!! The stories are always so unique, and often hilarious ???? #contestantinterviews #bestshowever # https://t.co/BgReCDbGiJ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 13, 2021

I hate the Packers, but I’ve even grown to love Rodgers as the host. When you’re winning guys like me over, you know you’re doing something right.