REPORT: NFL Legend Al Toon’s Daughter Murdered In Arizona

The daughter of NFL legend Al Toon has reportedly been murdered.

According to 12News.com, Toon's daughter Molly was found shot Sunday by the Scottsdale Police Department. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Her husband Royce Lillard, who is believed to be the shooter, later committed suicide and was recovered by the SWAT team, according to the same report. The couple’s baby was found safe in the home.

A woman was shot and killed and her husband died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in a Scottsdale home on Sunday. https://t.co/h97Oll7ehL — 12 News (@12News) April 12, 2021

This is nothing short of an absolute tragedy, and I can’t even imagine the pain Al Toon and his family must be going through right now.

The entire Toon family is sports royalty in Wisconsin. Al was an NFL star, his son Nick was a dominant receiver for Wisconsin and Molly played volleyball for Michigan.

Now, at the age of 28, she’s been murdered. A life with so much potential was just snatched away in a senseless act of violence.

A 28-year-old former standout Middleton High School volleyball player and daughter of University of Wisconsin- Madison football legend, Al Toon and his wife Jane, was killed Sunday at a home in Arizona, according to reports. https://t.co/6ClOOst9zF — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) April 13, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family during this absolutely horrific time. It’s beyond tragic.