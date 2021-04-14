Editorial

Anthony Edwards Knows Nothing About His Soon-To-Be Boss Alex Rodriguez

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards doesn’t know anything about Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod and Marc Lore have agreed to buy the Timberwolves for around $1.5 billion, and that means the New York Yankees legend will soon be Edwards’ boss. Yet, the young NBA player has no clue about him! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t know who that is. I know he’s fixing to be the owner, but I don’t know anything about baseball,” said in a Twitter video shared Tuesday night by Dana Moore.

You can watch his full comments below.

Does Edwards not have access to Google? Does he not speak to anyone else in the organization? At some point, you’d think he’d ask a question or two.

The man is now the face of the Timberwolves. He should have a rough idea of who the man is purchasing the organization and becoming his boss.

Also, just how have you never heard anything about Alex Rodriguez. I barely watch baseball, but I could tell you plenty about him.

The man has transcended the MLB for years at this point. He’s way bigger than the game of baseball.

 

However, I’m sure A-Rod will forgive this little oversight if Edwards develops into the player everyone expects him to be. The man is a rising star.