Anthony Edwards Knows Nothing About His Soon-To-Be Boss Alex Rodriguez

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards doesn’t know anything about Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod and Marc Lore have agreed to buy the Timberwolves for around $1.5 billion, and that means the New York Yankees legend will soon be Edwards’ boss. Yet, the young NBA player has no clue about him! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Major Leaguer Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are finalizing a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from majority owner Glen Taylor, sources tell ESPN. Taylor will continue full control of team for two years before Rodriguez and Lore take over in 2023. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2021

“I don’t know who that is. I know he’s fixing to be the owner, but I don’t know anything about baseball,” said in a Twitter video shared Tuesday night by Dana Moore.

You can watch his full comments below.

Hey Ant, how do you feel about Alex Rodriguez being the new owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves? Anthony Edwards: “Who is he?” pic.twitter.com/U7AFHMDxFu — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 14, 2021

Does Edwards not have access to Google? Does he not speak to anyone else in the organization? At some point, you’d think he’d ask a question or two.

The man is now the face of the Timberwolves. He should have a rough idea of who the man is purchasing the organization and becoming his boss.

The purchase price in the deal is expected to be in the $1.5 billion range, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/40Nq1iOTqd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2021

Also, just how have you never heard anything about Alex Rodriguez. I barely watch baseball, but I could tell you plenty about him.

The man has transcended the MLB for years at this point. He’s way bigger than the game of baseball.

However, I’m sure A-Rod will forgive this little oversight if Edwards develops into the player everyone expects him to be. The man is a rising star.