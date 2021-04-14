Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay

Former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood announced he is gay Wednesday during an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America.”

Underwood said he knew he was “different” since he was six years old. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” Underwood said. “I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and trying to process it. I’m emotional but in such a good happy positive way. I’m happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He Questioned His Sexuality After Years Of Bullying)

Underwood admitted he had struggled with his sexuality and had reached a place in his “personal life that was dark and bad.”

“I think overall the reason why now, is because I got to place that I don’t think I was ever going to share this. I think I would rather die than say I’m gay,” the former reality star told Roberts.

Underwood said he was in love with his ex from his “Bachelor” season, Cassie Randolph, when they dated. The two officially split in May of 2020. Randolph eventually had a restraining order against Underwood, but it was removed in 2021.

Underwood previously admitted he had once questioned his sexuality and even used to Google “Am I gay?” while in grade school.

“I didn’t know who I was,” Underwood said at the time, according to People magazine. “And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, ‘Move on, you’re good.’ So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I’m not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it.”