Boston Bruins Player Kevan Miller Drops Tage Thompson With A Brutal Punch

Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller dropped a Buffalo Sabres player Tuesday night with an insane punch.

During the 3-2 victory for Boston, Miller and Tage Thompson squared up, and it didn't end well for the young Buffalo player, who has five inches on the Bruins defenseman.

Miller landed a punch right to Thompson’s face and it was immediately game over.

In terms of hockey fights, I’m not sure it gets much better than that at all. Miller didn’t just win the fight. He handed out a whooping rarely seen these days in the NHL.

That couldn’t have been more of a perfect punch. He landed it square on Thompson’s face.

There’s also nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great hockey fight. It’s a perfect reminder that hockey is still a sport that has some guts.

Most other sports are full of fake tough guys. Not hockey. Hockey is full of brawlers and dudes always willing to drop the gloves.

Kevan Miller said goodnight ???? pic.twitter.com/3EQhKaHCQs — NESN (@NESN) April 14, 2021

