Taylor Swift Surprises Nurse With Special Care Package For ‘Serving On The Frontlines’ During COVID-19

Taylor Swift surprised a nurse “serving on the [front]lines of this pandemic” with a special care package and shared she will be “forever grateful” to her.

“Dear Britta, I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the [front]lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others,” the 31-year-old pop singer wrote in a note shared by flight nurse Britta Thomason in post on social media.

The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

“I am so inspired by [your] passion for helping and caring for your patients and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently!” the note added. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

“I’ve sent you some cozy clothes for when you’re off duty,” Swift’s note continued. “I’ll be thinking about you, and forever grateful! Love, Taylor.”

The post included snapshots of the thank you note from the “Shake It Off” hitmaker and the box of goodies that included things like sweaters and shirts from the “Me!” hitmaker to water bottles, guitar picks and more.

“Y’all. Y’ALL!!” the nurse’s original post on Facebook read. “I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph [and] macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan…and this showed up at work today!!”

“I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them!” she added. “I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie! Don’t mind me…I’ll be crying the rest of the day.”