‘Game Of Thrones’ Gets Roasted After Tweeting ‘Winter Is Coming’

Game of Thrones (Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
“Game of Thrones” got destroyed Wednesday on Twitter after a tweet containing a total of three words.

The show’s official account tweeted, “Winter is coming,” and the backlash was absolutely incredible. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, do we think people are still bitter about the series finale or do we think people are still bitter? I think the results on Twitter are pretty clear.

The end of “Game of Thrones” was truly one of the most disappointing series finales in the history of television. That’s just a fact.

The show had built itself as arguably the greatest TV experience ever filmed, and when the minutes ticked down in the fourth quarter, it disappointed.

It disappointed in a major way, and people aren’t letting it go years after the fact!

I guess HBO shouldn’t be too mad. The fact people still care about the show all these years later is one hell of a testament to its greatness. In fact, I recently started watching the whole series again. It’s too bad I already know what’s coming.

Never change, Twitter. Never change!