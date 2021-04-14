‘Game Of Thrones’ Gets Roasted After Tweeting ‘Winter Is Coming’

“Game of Thrones” got destroyed Wednesday on Twitter after a tweet containing a total of three words.

The show’s official account tweeted, “Winter is coming,” and the backlash was absolutely incredible. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 14, 2021

Check out a few of the best reactions below.

And nobody cares because season 8 sucked — Henry R. O’Neill (@King_Henry66) April 14, 2021

No one cares — راكان الشايع (@RRakanS) April 14, 2021

Between us I’m ALL IN on us pretending it’s early 2019, season 8 hasn’t happened yet, and doing the damn thing fresh. Our secret! — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) April 14, 2021

Unless you erase and re-do season 8 no shit is coming — Lorena Estudiando (@ReddMarshmallow) April 14, 2021

We saw it, it lasted 76minutes and got solved by a teenage girl on a trampoline with a butter knife https://t.co/llUIomgyyJ — Dream of Dany (@EmiliaClarkeGEN) April 14, 2021

Well, do we think people are still bitter about the series finale or do we think people are still bitter? I think the results on Twitter are pretty clear.

They gave Zack Snyder 70 something million bucks to “fix” Justice League. Fix season 8. You could probably do it in three episodes. https://t.co/27qMD3iFjC — John Hornor Jacobs (@johnhornor) April 14, 2021

The end of “Game of Thrones” was truly one of the most disappointing series finales in the history of television. That’s just a fact.

The show had built itself as arguably the greatest TV experience ever filmed, and when the minutes ticked down in the fourth quarter, it disappointed.

It disappointed in a major way, and people aren’t letting it go years after the fact!

I guess HBO shouldn’t be too mad. The fact people still care about the show all these years later is one hell of a testament to its greatness. In fact, I recently started watching the whole series again. It’s too bad I already know what’s coming.

Never change, Twitter. Never change!