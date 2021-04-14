Golfers Get Into A Pathetic Fight In Laughable Video

We might have found the most pathetic fight on the internet in a long time.

In an Instagram video from @pgamemes, a pair of golfers decided to go at it in a brawl, and the video is laughably embarrassing.

Watch the stupidity and carnage unfold below.

Sometimes you just have to wonder what the hell people are thinking. Seriously, what were these two clowns thinking?

I’m very clear that I hate violence. I think people who fight are idiots. I think they’re next level stupid.

However, if you're going to get into a fight, you might want to at least make sure you have some idea what you're doing.

In this case, I'm not sure either of these people did. They looked like fish out of water as they flailed around.

Next time, just crack another beer and enjoy the day. There’s no reason to flip out on a golf course. It’s the exact opposite of the vibe people are looking for.