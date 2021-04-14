‘Hi, Welcome To Chili’s’: Vine Star Adam Perkins Dies At 24, His Family Confirms

Vine star Adam Perkins passed away April 11, his brother confirmed Tuesday on Instagram.

Patrick Perkins shared a photo of the two and wrote a tribute to his twin brother.

my brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this past Sunday 4/11/21. he was and will continue to be my biggest inspiration for everything. i love you Adam, more than you know. pic.twitter.com/Z1gHXAia5C — p@ (@lilblizzard97) April 14, 2021

“i can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me,” his brother wrote on Instagram. “i’m often asked the question, ‘what’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘what’s it like to NOT be a twin?'” (RELATED: TikTok Star Dies At 16 Years Old)

“being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known,” he added. “and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend.”

In tribute to Adam, Patrick announced he will release the Vine star’s album “Latch Relay,” according to the post.

“in his honor, I will be releasing his album ‘Latch Relay’ on a limited edition vinyl,” Patrick announced.

Adam was most known for his “Hi, Welcome to Chili’s” vine that went viral on the now-defunct social media app. He shot to stardom and had roughly 52,000 followers on his Instagram at the time of his death.