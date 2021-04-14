Jill Biden Underwent A ‘Medical Procedure’ With Her Husband By Her Side, Spokesperson Says

First lady Jill Biden underwent a “common medical procedure” on Wednesday with President Joe Biden by her side, a spokesperson shared.

FLOTUS "tolerated the procedure well" and was "heading back to the White House to resume her normal schedule," the first lady's spokesperson shared with People magazine.

Pictures shared by Getty Images, posted above, showed the president and the first lady back at the White House after he had joined her for an undisclosed "medical procedure appointment" on Wednesday.

The Bidens were at an outpatient center in Washington, D.C. for two hours, according to reporters on the scene.

The Daily Caller reached out the White House but had not received response by time of publication.

A White House official told the Daily Caller on Tuesday that Joe Biden would “accompany the First Lady to an appointment for a common medical procedure” on Wednesday. “Afterward, the President and the First Lady will return to the White House to resume their normal schedule.”

The first lady’s next scheduled public appearance is Monday in Illinois with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, People magazine noted.