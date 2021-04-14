Johnny Manziel Sends Darren Rovell A Signed Helmet With A ‘F**k You’ Message

Johnny Manziel has sent Darren Rovell an interesting gift.

Manziel's disdain for Rovell is well-documented, and it all stems back to Manziel allegedly taking money while playing at Texas A&M for the Aggies.

Well, the Heisman winner clearly hasn’t let it go. Rovell tweeted a photo Wednesday of a signed Browns helmet from Manziel with the message, “F**k you.”

You can give it a look below.

Looks like Johnny Manziel has sent me a gift. And yes, @leafceo has authenticated that this is real. pic.twitter.com/IDaSQEKzHW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2021

This really seems to be the feud that never dies. Rovell reported on Manziel allegedly taking money for autographs and there’s been no going back ever since.

Seven years later and you’re still as big of a bitch as ever https://t.co/fWXv2u8wzj — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) August 5, 2020

This also isn’t the first time Manziel has dropped this message. He previously signed a card with “F**k Rovell,” and it hit the auction block at $10,000.

Well, Johnny Manziel’s inscription has hit eBay. A little more pricey than I had hoped. But I’m gonna put in an offer. pic.twitter.com/5xjXT627fi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2020

For my own entertainment reasons, I hope this beef never dies because it’s truly awesome. The two just can’t get enough of each other!