Editorial

Johnny Manziel Sends Darren Rovell A Signed Helmet With A ‘F**k You’ Message

Cleveland Browns Introduce Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Johnny Manziel has sent Darren Rovell an interesting gift.

Manziel’s disdain for Rovell is well-documented, and it all stems back to Manziel allegedly taking money while playing at Texas A&M for the Aggies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Heisman winner clearly hasn’t let it go. Rovell tweeted a photo Wednesday of a signed Browns helmet from Manziel with the message, “F**k you.”

You can give it a look below.

This really seems to be the feud that never dies. Rovell reported on Manziel allegedly taking money for autographs and there’s been no going back ever since.

This also isn’t the first time Manziel has dropped this message. He previously signed a card with “F**k Rovell,” and it hit the auction block at $10,000.

For my own entertainment reasons, I hope this beef never dies because it’s truly awesome. The two just can’t get enough of each other!