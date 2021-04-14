Justin Fields Throws An Absolute Bomb During Second Scouting Event

Justin Fields is doing his best to eliminate any doubt that he has a howitzer for an arm.
Fields is throwing for scouts for a second time Wednesday after already doing it once at his pro day, and he tossed a ball today that has to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Give the absurd throw a watch below.
Justin Fields out here launching missiles at OSU 2nd pro day ???? @justnfields
(via @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/qE2xeEzW35
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 14, 2021
That ball appears to be every single inch of 65 yards. It might honestly have traveled even further in the air. It’s a shade hard to tell.
What’s not difficult to tell is that the dude can throw a football down a field like he’s ordering up ballistic missile strikes.
I pity the defensive backs tasked with stopping his deep ball.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone who thinks Fields shouldn’t be one of the first three quarterbacks off of the board is just delusional. It’s that simple.
He’s a freak of nature athlete and he can make just about any throw you want. Why wouldn’t you want this guy leading your huddle.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t wait to see where he lands April 29. The young man is in for some huge things in the NFL.