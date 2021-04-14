Officer Kim Potter Arrested For Second-Degree Manslaughter In Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, authorities said Wednesday.

Potter fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. Authorities said Potter was arrested Wednesday morning by agents at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and would be booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) this morning arrested a former a Brooklyn Center police officer for the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright. Agents took Kim Potter into custody at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the BCA in St. Paul. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 14, 2021

Body camera footage of the incident showed Potter yell, “Taser! Taser!” multiple times to a resisting Wright before shooting him once with her service weapon. Police stopped Wright’s car for driving with expired registration before learning he had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a weapons charge.

“It is my belief that the officer had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said of the shooting. Gannon and Potter both resigned from their positions on Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘No More Policing’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Claims Daunte Wright Shooting Was ‘Government Funded Murder’)

Police in Champlin, another Minneapolis suburb, erected protective barriers and fencing in front of Potter’s home on Tuesday.

Potter has retained defense attorney Earl Gray, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association told KARE 11.