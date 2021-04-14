‘Let’s Do This’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Debate On Green New Deal

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a direct challenge Wednesday to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a series of tweets detailing her plan, Greene called on Ocasio-Cortez to debate her publicly on the economic impact of the Green New Deal.

“Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified,” Greene tweeted.

.@AOC I’d like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified. Cont’d.. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

Greene went on to argue that the American people deserved to hear both sides of the economic impact that Green New Deal policies might have on the country. She also said that her own experience and degree in business qualified her to take the stage opposite Ocasio-Cortez.

I just have a degree in Business Admin and have owned a construction company for 20 years. A debate between AOC and I on the Green New Deal economic policy would be informative for the American People. They deserve to hear the two sides with pro’s and cons. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

“You can choose one moderator and I choose a moderator,” Greene offered, saying that once they worked out the details they would be able to negotiate with a network to host the event. “Let’s do this for The People.”

.@AOC you can choose one moderator and I choose a moderator. Then we can negotiate a major news network to host the debate. Let’s do this for The People. What do you say? — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez has not yet responded to Greene’s challenge at the time of publication.