‘Let’s Do This’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Debate On Green New Deal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at Corona Plaza in Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

(Drew Angerer - Getty Images/Scott Heins - Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a direct challenge Wednesday to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a series of tweets detailing her plan, Greene called on Ocasio-Cortez to debate her publicly on the economic impact of the Green New Deal. (RELATED: ‘I Hate Theatrics In Politics’: Meghan McCain Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘A Twitter Troll Come To Life’)

“Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified,” Greene tweeted.

Greene went on to argue that the American people deserved to hear both sides of the economic impact that Green New Deal policies might have on the country. She also said that her own experience and degree in business qualified her to take the stage opposite Ocasio-Cortez. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know Who To Back In This Fight’: Greg Gutfeld Says Pelosi Vs Ocasio-Cortez Is Like A Movie With ‘Equally Annoying’ Hero And Villain)

“You can choose one moderator and I choose a moderator,” Greene offered, saying that once they worked out the details they would be able to negotiate with a network to host the event. “Let’s do this for The People.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not yet responded to Greene’s challenge at the time of publication.