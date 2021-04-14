16-Year-Old Allegedly Armed With Airsoft Gun, Knife Fatally Shot By Police

A Maryland State Trooper fatally shot a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday who was allegedly armed with an airlift gun and a knife, according to authorities.

Police received two separate 911 calls just before 1:30 p.m., Tuesday. The first caller reported a suspicious looking guy– later identified as 16-year-old Peyton Ham– who appeared to have a gun but was disconnected from police dispatch and could not provide his location, according to Maryland State Police.

A second call came in roughly two minutes later about a man walking down the street acting suspicious. The caller told police it appeared the individual had a gun. (RELATED: Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright, Police Chief Resign From Force)

A Maryland State Trooper arrived on the scene and approached Ham, who police say was “armed with a gun and a knife.” A witness told investigators that Ham appeared to be in a shooting stance and was pointing his gun at the trooper. The responding officer then fired at Ham, striking and wounding him, according to police.

Ham, however, allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to get up, a second witness told investigators. The trooper told Ham to drop the knife before firing at Ham again, according to police.

Ham received first aid following the shooting but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators found a knife and an airlift gun “that is a close representation of an actual handgun,” according to police.

The unidentified officer who has been on the force for two years and seven months has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, police said.