McDonald’s To Implement Anti-Discrimination Training At All Restaurants After Lawsuits

McDonald’s announced Wednesday that they were implementing new training procedures at all restaurants that would focus on preventing discrimination and harassment.

The new “Global Brand Standards” are “aimed at furthering a culture of physical and psychological safety for employees and customers through the prevention of violence, harassment, and discrimination,” McDonald’s said in a statement. The new policies and training requirements will be implemented at all 39,000 McDonald’s locations globally, the company said.

“There are no short cuts to ensuring that people feel safe, respected and included at a McDonald’s restaurant,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said. “This work starts by taking big, intentional moves. Our new Global Brand Standards reinforce our commitment to living our values such that at every interaction, everyone is welcome, comfortable and safe.” (RELATED: McDonald’s Sues Former CEO, Alleges He Lied About Sexual Relationships With Employees)

According to the statement, the new policies will focus on four areas – preventing harassment and discrimination, employee feedback, health and safety, and workplace violence prevention.

The move comes after the fast-food giant faced multiple lawsuits accusing the company of discrimination. In early September, a group of 52 former franchisees filed a $1 billion lawsuit alleging that McDonald’s engaged in decades-long discrimination against black franchisees by restricting them to buying less lucrative locations and excluding them from growth opportunities.

Herbert Washington, a former star Oakland Athletics player and owner of 14 McDonald’s franchises, sued the company in February over alleged racial bias.

McDonald’s has been sued by 52 Black former franchise owners who accuse the fast-food giant of racial discrimination by steering them to depressed, crime-ridden neighborhoods and setting them up for failure https://t.co/vjoN3XFfVn $MCD pic.twitter.com/S3Jdn7rmsn — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2020



McDonald’s issued an apology after a video went viral showing a sign banning black people from entering one of their restaurants in China. The company said in a statement that the sign was “not representative of our inclusive values” and said that they temporarily closed the restaurant to “further educate managers and employees on our values.”