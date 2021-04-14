Morgan Wallen Says He Won’t Perform Upcoming Tours Or At Festivals After N-Word Incident

Morgan Wallen is taking some time away from performing.

The country music star has pretty much been MIA ever since TMZ released a video back in February of him using the n-word with a buddy while intoxicated. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Apologizes After Appearing To Say The N-Word On Video)

Wallen released a letter Tuesday to his fans on Instagram, and announced that he’s taking some time away from singing.

“I’ve found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it, and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer. It means I won’t be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates,” Wallen wrote to his fans.

You can read the full letter below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

It really does seem like Wallen is going to be out of the game for a minute or two after dropping an n-bomb with his friend.

As I said when it happened, what he did was incredibly stupid, but are we really going to cancel him over it? Does anyone at their core believe Morgan Wallen is a serious racist or is it more he said something incredibly stupid while hammered?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Hopefully, he gets to the space he wants to be in his head and then bounces back. He’s one of the most popular singers in country music, and I think we’d all hate to see him disappear forever over one incredibly stupid mistake.

Morgan Wallen Dropped By Talent Agency Amid Fallout Over Saying The N-Word On Camera https://t.co/TT0wwAZhBT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2021

We’ll see what happens, but it certainly looks like he’ll be gone for a bit longer.