Netflix Is Releasing An Emotional Special About Chadwick Boseman

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist Special” looks like it’s going to be crushing.

The special will focus on the legendary actor’s impact on the industry and those around him. Judging from the preview, it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster. (RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Dies At The Age Of 43 After Battling Cancer)

Give it a watch below.

Chadwick Boseman’s collaborators invite us into a conversation about his extraordinary artistic process. Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist Special premieres April 17. pic.twitter.com/vm0thspKNQ — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2021

Man, this one is going to hit us all right in the feels, and I think that’s very obvious from the trailer. It’s going to be a hell of an emotional ride.

Boseman’s death from cancer at the age of 43 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. Nobody even really knew and then he was just dead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman)

I was drinking with some friends when I got a push alert. I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. Boseman was one of the best guys in all of Hollywood and just like that, he was gone.

Chadwick Boseman was a titan in Hollywood. The world is a sadder place without him. Rest easy, big guy. All our hearts feel empty tonight. We’ll carry your legacy for a long time. pic.twitter.com/JWXESJ8WoU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 29, 2020

Now, Netflix will dive into his incredible impact. I can’t wait to see what fans get. Make sure to check it out this Saturday. Something tells me that we might need a few tissues for the tears.