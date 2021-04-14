Nick Saban Tells Amazing Story About His Wife’s Ex-Boyfriend

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has gone viral on Twitter for an incredible story about his wife’s ex-boyfriend.

Saban's wife Miss Terry is nearly as famous as he is in the state of Alabama, and their marriage is certainly one for the books. Well, it turns out that there used to be a different man that caught her eye back in the day. Years later, it turned out Mr. Mickey Schaffer owned a service station and a drive past it resulted in an awesome story from Saban.

He said the following in a video tweeted Tuesday afternoon by @JamesALight:

We drive by Mickey Schaffer’s service station and I said, ‘See there, honey? There’s your boy, Mickey Schaffer. If you’d had married him, that’s where you’d be now.’ She said, ‘Bullsh*t. If I had married him, he’d be the head coach at Alabama now.

Nick Saban is the absolute man. Everything about that story was awesome. From his opening line through the end, it was outstanding.

Saban grew up working at his dad’s service station and the guy he won Miss Terry from ended up getting his own down the road.

When the seven-time national champion wanted to show it to his wife, she dropped an all-time great line.

Also, how bad must it be to be Mickey Shaffer since this video went viral on Twitter? The dude was probably just enjoying his life and service station.

Instead, the most famous coach in college football casually dropped a tale about how he took the man’s girlfriend.

Nick Saban just doesn’t know how to lose, folks!