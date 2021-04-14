US

Protesters Set Police Building Ablaze, Riot Declared In Portland

Portland protesters set fire to the Portland Police Association Building Tuesdayn night [Twitter:Screenshot:Public User Grace Morgan]

Portland Police declared a riot Tuesday night after a group of approximately 100 people descended upon the Portland Police Association building and set multiple fires, according to police.

A group of people gathered at Kenton Park around 9:15 p.m. and began marching toward the Portland Police Association shortly after, police said. As the group marched toward the building they allegedly blocked traffic and some “began shooting fireworks into the air.”


A fire was then started in a garbage can nearby to the police building, according to cops. Police said they informed the crowd to stop “their criminal activity or be subject to arrest and force.”

An individual from the crowd then “used an unknown accelerant on the wooden framing around a door of the building, then lit it on fire.” (RELATED: Former DHS Secretary On Why Media Response To Capitol Insurrection Was Different Than Portland Riots)

Police declared a riot “due to the criminal activity and danger the fires were posing to the neighborhood.”

Alma Raven-Guido, 19, was arrested and charged with arson, according to police.

Tuesday was the second consecutive night police declared a riot. The riots and protests were sparked following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, according to KATU 2.

Wright was killed Sunday after an altercation during a traffic stop. Bodycam footage showed Wright resisting arrest and attempting to flee. Officer Kim Potter, who has since resigned, fired a single fatal shot at Wright.

Unrest throughout Minneapolis continued for a third night Tuesday, with protesters gathering outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. An unlawful assembly was declared hours before the 10:00 p.m., curfew and police used crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters.