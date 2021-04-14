‘Grossly Misplaced Charges Of Antisemitism’: 1,500 Rabbis Back Letter Condemning ADL For ‘Attack’ On Tucker Carlson

1,500 rabbis backed a letter condemning the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) call for Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be fired amid claims that he used a white supremacist trope during an interview.

The ADL sent a letter to Fox News on April 9 accusing Carlson of “disgustingly” defending “the white supremacist ‘great replacement theory.'” The letter called for Carlson’s firing and Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch responded by backing Carlson, noting that he “decried and rejected replacement theory” during the segment in question.

The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) joined in on the fight after the ADL’s comment and decried the non-governmental organization for its “grossly misplaced charges of antisemitism” in an April 13 letter. The CJV’s letter was backed by 1,500 traditional orthodox rabbis, according to The Jerusalem Post. (RELATED: After They Called For His Firing, Tucker Discovers The ADL Is Guilty Of Making The Same ‘Replacement’ Argument)

“Your recent attack on Tucker Carlson of Fox News, calling it ‘white supremacist’ to question whether particular policy choices enable illegal immigrants to nullify the votes of American citizens, is merely one example,” the CJV wrote after condemning the ADL’s comments.

The letter continued on to accuse the ADL of becoming “markedly partisan” under National Director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt’s leadership. It gave various other examples of the company’s alleged bias before ultimately calling for “the ADL to discard its partisan preoccupations and undertake an urgently needed course correction.”

Greenblatt backed the ADL’s decision to call for Carlson’s firing after Murdoch responded.