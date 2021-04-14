Editorial

REPORT: Rams Star Aaron Donald Accused Of Beating A Man

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has been accused of beating a man.

According to Andy Sheehan, Donald is being accused by De Vincent Spriggs of brutally beating him. In a photo shared by Sheehan, Spriggs’ face is absolutely destroyed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sheehan reported that Spriggs plans on filing a criminal complaint for the alleged assault, which Spriggs says happened in the early morning hours of April 11.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the alleged beating happened at an “after-hours club,” but the report didn’t name the specific one.

Obviously, Donald has every right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. That’s our system in America, and that’s a good thing.

At the same time, this isn’t some minor accusation. The NFL superstar has been accused of brutally beating a man.

With criminal charges possibly being filed, it sounds like Donald has an incredibly serious situation on his hands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99)

Keep checking back for more information on this developing situation as we have it.