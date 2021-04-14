REPORT: Rams Star Aaron Donald Accused Of Beating A Man

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has been accused of beating a man.

According to Andy Sheehan, Donald is being accused by De Vincent Spriggs of brutally beating him. In a photo shared by Sheehan, Spriggs’ face is absolutely destroyed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he’ll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zy37tgs19I — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Sheehan reported that Spriggs plans on filing a criminal complaint for the alleged assault, which Spriggs says happened in the early morning hours of April 11.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the alleged beating happened at an “after-hours club,” but the report didn’t name the specific one.

BREAKING: Per his attorney: “De Vincent Spriggs intends to file criminal charges at Zone 3 Pgh Police against Aaron Donald after an alleged assault on April 10- 11 between 3- 4 am.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kdqMZyPVQo — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Obviously, Donald has every right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. That’s our system in America, and that’s a good thing.

At the same time, this isn’t some minor accusation. The NFL superstar has been accused of brutally beating a man.

With criminal charges possibly being filed, it sounds like Donald has an incredibly serious situation on his hands.

Keep checking back for more information on this developing situation as we have it.