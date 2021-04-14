Editorial

REPORT: Jadeveon Clowney Signs With The Browns On A One-Year Deal Worth Up To $10 Million

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans warms up on the field prior to the start of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The Browns have officially announced the signing.

Jadeveon Clowney is headed to the Cleveland Browns.

According to Adam Schefter, the star defensive end is signing with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter didn’t report how much of the $10 million is fully guaranteed.

Say whatever you want about the history of Cleveland football, but the Browns are clearly serious about winning as quickly as possible.

The franchise had success in 2020 and made the playoffs. Now, they just inked one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

 

Judging from the roster the Browns have going into the 2021 season, it looks like Cleveland is geared up for another solid season.

The offense is loaded with talent. The defense now features Myles Garrett and Clowney and there’s more than enough talent to make a serious run into the postseason.

It sounds crazy to say, but the Browns are 100% legit.

 

We’re in for a very fun 2021 NFL season, and I can’t wait to get it started!