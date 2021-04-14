REPORT: The NBA Has Zero New Cases Of Coronavirus Since April 7

The NBA is absolutely dominating the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Shams Charania, the league has zero new positive cases of coronavirus since April 7 after administering 488 tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Zero NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 488 tested since April 7, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2021

The NBA has done an outstanding job the past couple months at handling coronavirus, and the latest numbers are just further proof of that fact.

Sources: One new NBA player tested positive for coronavirus out of 481 tested since March 24. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2021

I’m not a big fan of the NBA when it comes to the politics we see in the league and nonsense like that, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t incredibly impressed by the way Adam Silver has handled coronavirus.

Despite a bumpy start to the season, the NBA has absolutely dominated coronavirus on every single level.

Think about how many issues we had even just a few months ago with coronavirus and sports. Things were incredibly unpredictable.

Hopefully, the NBA’s insanely low numbers are representative of what we can expect once football gets here because we all know that’s what really matters.