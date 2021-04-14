REPORT: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ And Two ‘Mission: Impossible’ Films Delayed

Three Tom Cruise films have been pushed back.

According to Variety, "Top Gun: Maverick" and the next two "Mission: Impossible" movies have all been bumped back.

The highly-anticipated “Top Gun” sequel will now be released November 19, 2021 after being slated to come out in July.

“Mission: Impossible 7” will hit theaters May 27, 2022 and “Mission: Impossible 8” will come out July 7, 2023, according to the same report.

All three films are just the latest casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, and “Top Gun: Maverick” has already faced delays.

Even though it seems like we’ve turned a corner in the fight against the coronavirus, we’re clearly not out of the woods just yet.

The fact that films are still getting bumped back is proof that we’re far from done with the fight.

The really unfortunate part for “Top Gun: Maverick” is the fact that it was supposed to come out summer of 2020.

We should have had this movie nearly a year ago. Instead, the pandemic pushed it to November 2021.

Hopefully, these are the final delays we get for major blockbusters, but I’m not holding my breath. Something tells me that we’re not done just yet.