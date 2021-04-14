Civil Unrest Continues In Minneapolis: Mass Detainments, Unlawful Assembly Declared

Civil unrest continued for the third straight night Tuesday outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department after the death of Daunte Wright. Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter resigned Tuesday alongside Police Chief Tim Gannon. National Guard reinforced the Brooklyn Center police department and Minnesota State Police as demonstrators slammed into the fence surrounding the police station.

Current scene here in #BrooklynCenter Police try and break up the protesters for #DaunteWright with tear gas and flash bangs pic.twitter.com/DJjKCwpMnI — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 14, 2021

An unlawful assembly was declared hours before the original 10:00 p.m. curfew. Cell phones in the area were hit with an alert that stated “INSERT CELL MESSAGE HERE.” Police officers used crowd control munitions to disperse the demonstrators, including tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs. One individual was hit in the face by a non-lethal round that caused bleeding.

Man bleeding from his face after being hit by a crowd control munition outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/kjCUuGtiMz — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 14, 2021



Around 11:00 p.m., the national guard and Minnesota State troopers successfully pushed the demonstrators away from the Brooklyn Center Police Department by deploying several rounds of tear gas onto the crowd. Some in the crowd threw objects at the police officers and set off fireworks throughout the night. (RELATED: Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright, Police Chief Resign From Force)

After sundown, police ventured beyond the fence surrounding the station to clear demonstrators from the area. They lined up in formation and, after issuing warnings on the loudspeaker, rushed the large group of protesters and detained those who tried to stand their ground. (RELATED: Protests And Riots Erupt In Minneapolis After Officer Allegedly Shoots And Kills Man)

The moment police unexpectedly rushed the group using shields and umbrellas. Those who held their ground were tackle and detained. I barely made it out myself! pic.twitter.com/YwxZiArYG4 — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) April 14, 2021

“Upward” of 60 people were arrested Tuesday night, according to Brooklyn Center State Patrol Col. Matt Langer, who displayed cans, bricks, and bottles of alcohol along with other objects that were thrown at police officers during Tuesday’s press conference.