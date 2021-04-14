Royal Family Shares Sweet Photo Of Queen Elizabeth II And Prince Philip Surrounded By 7 Of Their Great-Grandchildren

The royal family posted a whole host of sweet photos Wednesday following Prince Philip’s passing and one is of him and Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren.

In one of the pictures shared by the family on Instagram, we see the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh posing for a candid picture in 2018 with their great-grandchildren that included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Princess Anne’s grandchildren, Savannah and Isla Phillips and Lena and Mia Tindall are also seen in the photograph, Town and Country magazine reported. (RELATED: President Biden Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ To Queen Amid News Of Prince Philip’s Death)

Credit for the photo is given to the duchess herself, Kate Middleton. The caption next to the post read, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.”

A short time later, the social media page from the royal family shared several other pictures in memory of the late prince’s recent passing at the age of 99. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

There was a black-and white photo of the late duke with a very young Prince Charles while the two are on horseback in 1966, the outlet noted.

Along with a few other pictures, one of Prince Philip with Prince Harry all dressed up for some formal occasion and another one of the late royal on some kind of balcony with Princess Eugenie.

The caption of the second post read, “Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

The candid shared pictures were posted just days after the royal “passed away peacefully” at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a royal statement read at the time.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” it added. ‘Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”