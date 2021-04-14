Steve Scalise Says VP Harris Is MIA At The Border, So He Put Her Face On A Milk Carton

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise argued Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris has been missing in action with regard to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Nearly three weeks after Harris was tapped by President Joe Biden to take control of the situation at the border, Scalise and many others have noted that she has yet to make a single trip to the area.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Scalise said that the crisis at the border had been created by the Biden administration as it rolled back numerous policies — implemented by former President Donald Trump — that he said had been working to minimize the flow of illegal immigration. (RELATED: Republican Rep. Calls On Biden To ‘Reverse’ Policy That Created ‘Border Crisis’)

Rep. Steve Scalise: “We’re going to continue to raise awareness to this crisis at America’s southern border. It was exclusively created by President Biden.” pic.twitter.com/kxoYswQToC — The Hill (@thehill) April 14, 2021

But Scalise also brought a prop with him — a milk carton featuring a photo of the vice president and the words: “Missing at the border.”

It seems as if ⁦@SteveScalise⁩ has a milk carton declaring @vp is “missing.” pic.twitter.com/rQC5pjYGYV — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 14, 2021

Prop here from Minority Whip Scalise at the House GOP presser this morning — VP Kamala Harris “missing at the border” milk carton pic.twitter.com/o717b1Xwh0 — Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) April 14, 2021

Harris announced Wednesday that she would be traveling to Mexico and Guatemala in the coming days in an effort to get to the “root cause” of the large groups of migrants heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border.