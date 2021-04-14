Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Sued For Alleged Assault, Battery By Ex-Girlfriend

Actor Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend filed a $1 million civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing the actor of assault and battery.

Kiana Parker also sued Chet, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, for intentional infliction of emotional distress, People magazine reported.

Parker’s lawyers, D’Angelo Lowe and Kevin Murray, participated in a press conference where Chet was accused of “mentally and physically and psychologically” battering Parker.

“This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker,” Murray said during the press conference. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Chet Hanks And Ex In Alleged Violent Altercations) “If this were a Black man that committed these same violent acts towards a white woman or a Black woman, for that matter, Chet Hanks would’ve been charged right now,” Lowe said. “Instead he has not been charged and has made a mockery of Black women in the criminal justice system by proclaiming that it’s going to be a ‘white boy summer’ and a ‘Black queen summer’ while knowing he mentally and physically abused a Black queen. We want justice for Kianna Parker.”

WATCH:

Chet’s lawyers denied that Parker’s claims were true, calling the allegations a “shakedown.”

“We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown … Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional,” the actor’s lawyers told the Daily Beast in a statement.

Chet had previously sued Parker for theft, assault, conversion and battery, People magazine reported.

Video of Chet and Parker getting into a physical altercation was published by TMZ on March 31. The altercation allegedly occurred between the two at Chet’s home in Sugarland, Texas, on Jan. 8, TMZ reported.

Parker accused Chet of assaulting her during three different incidents in the lawsuit, including the incident that occurred on Jan. 8.