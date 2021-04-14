Politics

US Commits To Taking In Afghan Interpreters And Refugees, Paying Salaries Of Afghan Security Forces After 9/11 Withdrawal

President Biden And Vice President Harris Meet With Congressional Black Caucus Members

(Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

The United States will accept Afghan refugees and interpreters who could be imperiled by a full troop withdrawal and continue paying the salaries of Afghanistan’s security forces after September 11, 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Belgium on Wednesday.

The comments came during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) press conference in which the two American officials and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg fielded questions about President Joe Biden’s newly announced exit strategy. (RELATED: Biden Vows To End ‘Forever War’ In Afghanistan)

Stoltenberg added that other NATO partners would match America’s September 2021 withdrawal deadline.

Roughly an hour before the NATO press conference, Biden delivered remarks on his decision from the White House.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” he stated. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

“We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021,” the president continued. “Rather than return to war with the Taliban, we have to focus on the challenges that will determine our standing and reach today and into the years to come.”

WATCH:

In Belgium, Austin suggested that not all of the U.S. military command approved of Biden’s planned withdrawal.

“Their voices were heard, and their concerns taken into consideration,” he stated, “but now that the decision has been made, I call upon them to lead their forces through this effort.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available. 