US Commits To Taking In Afghan Interpreters And Refugees, Paying Salaries Of Afghan Security Forces After 9/11 Withdrawal

The United States will accept Afghan refugees and interpreters who could be imperiled by a full troop withdrawal and continue paying the salaries of Afghanistan’s security forces after September 11, 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Belgium on Wednesday.

The comments came during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) press conference in which the two American officials and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg fielded questions about President Joe Biden’s newly announced exit strategy. (RELATED: Biden Vows To End ‘Forever War’ In Afghanistan)

After question by @John_Hudson, @SecBlinken commits to US accepting Afghan asylum seekers and interpreters into the country. — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) April 14, 2021

Smart question from @John_Hudson @NATO on whether @SecBlinken will commit to having the US take in those refugees, interpreters & others who might be imperiled by US withdrawal; Blinken references existing program for refugee acceptance but no mention of upping asylum benchmark — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) April 14, 2021

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin says the United States will look to continue funding key capabilities like the Afghan Air Force and continue to pay salaries of Afghan security forces. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 14, 2021

Stoltenberg added that other NATO partners would match America’s September 2021 withdrawal deadline.

Roughly an hour before the NATO press conference, Biden delivered remarks on his decision from the White House.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” he stated. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

“We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021,” the president continued. “Rather than return to war with the Taliban, we have to focus on the challenges that will determine our standing and reach today and into the years to come.”

In Belgium, Austin suggested that not all of the U.S. military command approved of Biden’s planned withdrawal.

“Their voices were heard, and their concerns taken into consideration,” he stated, “but now that the decision has been made, I call upon them to lead their forces through this effort.

.@SecDef won’t say outright that US military leaders railed against withdrawal, but he’s kinda saying so. “Their voices were heard, and their concerns taken into consideration…But now that the decision has been made, I call upon them to lead their forces through this effort.” — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) April 14, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.