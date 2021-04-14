COVID Forces White House Correspondents’ Association To Cancel Nerd Prom For The Second Consecutive Year

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner will unfortunately not be happening in 2021.

The dinner also didn’t happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I can’t imagine missing not one, but two nerd proms in a row. The world truly must be ending.

WHCA will not hold 2021 dinner, plans spring rollout of other salutes to journalism. Details here: https://t.co/kETPNnFalo — WHCA (@whca) April 14, 2021

Here’s a sample of the email.

“We regret to announce that we are unable to hold our annual dinner this year,” an email from a White House Correspondents’ Association (WCHA) member said. “We have worked through any number of scenarios over the last several months, but to put it plainly: while improving rapidly, the COVID-19 landscape is just not at a place where we could make the necessary decisions to go ahead with such a large indoor event.” (RELATED: Trump Is Trying To Make The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner More Lame Than It Already Was)

“Dinner or not, we will spend the next few months celebrating and honoring the First Amendment, the remarkable journalism produced over the last year and the promising young reporters who will serve as the next generation in our ranks,” the email continued.

This dinner honors the “very best” in presidential news coverage—as if that’s the only kind of news coverage that’s important. The WHCA also gives out an award for “courage and accountability.” Gag me.

By April 30, 2022, the better-than-you journalists will be so excited to nerd out with their all-time favorite president that they’ll be unbearable.

I’m excited, are you?