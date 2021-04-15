‘Theater With A Purpose’: Andy McCarthy Says Court-Packing Bill Is ‘A Gun To The Supreme Court’s Head’

Fox News contributor and U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy said Thursday that Democratic efforts to pack the Supreme Court could be more about intimidation than about actually packing the court.

McCarthy joined the hosts of “Outnumbered” to discuss the presser with several Democrats who promoted a bill that would expand the Supreme Court to 13 judges instead of nine. (RELATED: Having A Woman Ask The Questions At Kavanaugh Hearing Shuts Down Democrats’ ‘War On Women 2.0,’ Says Andrew McCarthy)

WATCH:

“Look, this is all political theater, watching the press conference I was kind of wondering how big idiots do they actually think we are?” McCarthy said.

He also said that if Democrats truly wanted to “balance” a 6-3 conservative majority, they would add three seats rather than four.

“It’s obviously because they don’t want Supreme Court balance, they want a situation where they can push the results that they want to push on the country,” he said.

McCarthy went on to argue that he believed there was too much opposition to the idea for Democrats to ultimately succeed in packing the court — but he also noted that their goal could just be to intimidate the court into ruling on their desired outcomes.

“What you heard at the end of that press conference is what this is really all about, which is, much like what FDR did in the 1930s, this is a gun to the Supreme Court’s head,” he said.

“So you know, when we talk about what happened in the 1930s, we like to remember the idea that FDR tried to pack the court but everybody thought that was such an outrageous idea that even the Democrats rejected it,” McCarthy continued.

“The dirty little secret about that is the intimidation factor actually got the court to change its jurisprudence and the result of that is that we’ve had about three-quarters of a century of progressive governance,” he said.

Both the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have said that they will not support the legislation announced Thursday — instead they have thrown their weight behind a commission to study the issue.

“There is a method to what’s going on here, it’s theater but it’s theater with a purpose,” McCarthy said.