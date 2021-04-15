Baylor Head Coach Rejects Gifted Jeep After Dealership Manager’s Comments About ‘The Hood’

Baylor head coach Scott Drew declined a decked-out Jeep from a dealership after the general manager of a car dealership made an insensitive comment during an interview.

Allen Samuels dealership general manager, Ted Teague, attempted to gift the Jeep to Drew after the men’s team won its first national championship, Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday.

Teague was accused of making an insensitive comment after he said Drew could have the Baylor-themed Jeep, which was used in the celebratory parade in Waco, Texas to recruit players and “pull some people out of the hood” during an interview with KWTX and shared on a Baylor subreddit, SI reported.

Teague later apologized for his remarks saying he used “the absolute wrong word.”

“We have spoken with Ted Teague regarding his comments made last night,” the head coach and Mack Rhoades, Baylor’s athletic director, said in a joint statement, according to the outlet.

“His remarks do not align with our institutional values or the culture of our athletic programs. We can confirm we are not accepting the Jeep driven in the parade on Tuesday. As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community.” (RELATED: Baylor Beating Gonzaga In The National Championship Game Was The Most-Watched Basketball Game In Nearly Two Years)

“As the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word,” Teague said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. “I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies.”