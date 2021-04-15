Buckingham Palace Hits Back After Details About Prince Philip’s Funeral Arrangements Come Out

Buckingham Palace hit back after details about Prince Philip’s funeral arrangements came out, revealing that Prince William and Prince Harry would not be seated or walk together to the service.

The order of the procession was “a practical change rather than sending a signal,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman shared with People magazine in a piece published Thursday about the funeral. The service for the late royal will be held Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama,” the insider reportedly added. “The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”

The statement came out after the palace had shared the details about the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral which included the attire for senior members of the royal family and where family members will be for the service, Harper’s Bazaar.com reported. (RELATED: President Biden Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ To Queen Amid News Of Prince Philip’s Death)

“The ceremonial arrangements are a reflection of the duke’s military affiliations and personal elements of His Royal Highness’s life,” a spokesperson shared. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

The outlet noted male members of the royal family with links to the military, which includes the Duke of Sussex and Duke of York, will wear traditional morning suits instead of uniform. The women are expected to wear day dress attire.

Flanking the ceremonial procession to The Quire of St. George’s Chapel will be Princess Anne and Prince Charles, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Prince Harry, Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips and Prince William will be directly behind them.

The brothers will also be seated apart from each other for the service itself, with Prince William seated next to Peter Phillips and Prince Harry next to Lord Snowdon, the outlet noted.