Lucky Dog: Busch Beer Announces $20,000 Job For Pup To Drink Dog Brew

Busch beer announced a job opportunity for one lucky pup to land a job with the company and drink its Dog Brew.

“YOUR DOG could be hired as our Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer w/ a $20K SALARY,” a tweet from the beer company reads. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

“As our pawfessional taste-taster, they’ll be the face of Busch Dog Brew,” it added. “Reply w/ your pup’s pic [and] their qualifications w/ #BuschCTOcontest for their chance to get the job.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

YOUR DOG could be hired as our Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer w/ a $20K SALARY. As our pawfessional taste-taster, they’ll be the face of Busch Dog Brew. Reply w/ your pup’s pic & their qualifications w/ #BuschCTOcontest for their chance to get the job. pic.twitter.com/a9PGykWZGj — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 13, 2021

In a second tweet from the brewery, the company lists benefits, which includes “Healthcare (pet insurance) and Company Stock (free Dog Brew).” (RELATED: Beer Brewed To ‘Celebrate’ All Things ‘Progressive’ Taken Off Shelf Over Racist Look)

Benefits include: Healthcare (pet insurance) and Company Stock (free Dog Brew) — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 13, 2021

The company said it’s looking for a pup with a “refined palate” and “an outstanding sense of smell, and while not required, proficiency in English would be remarkable,” the announcement reads.

Introducing The Nectar Of The DOGS!#BuschDogBrew is bone broth full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients. Go to the link in our bio to grab a pack for your favorite drinking buddy ! pic.twitter.com/tWA20ys8at — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 26, 2020

It comes after the beer brand, owned by Anheuser-Busch, unveiled an alcohol-free “bone broth full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients” in the summer of 2020 for the four-legged kind, MichiganLive.com reported.