The Great Nashville Adventure Of 2021 Is Upon Us

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m bound for Nashville, and I couldn’t be more excited.

In a couple days, I’ll be 29-years-old, and I’ve never once stepped a single foot inside of Nashville’s borders. That all changes today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’ll be wheels down in a couple hours in the capital of country music, and I’m ready to cut loose.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge country music fan. I love country music, and I have ever since I was a little kid.

That’s what happens when you grow up in the Wisconsin countryside. It’s wired into your DNA. Whether it’s George Strait or Eric Church, I like listening to it all.

Obviously, you’d think a guy like me would have been all over Nashville much sooner in my life. Unfortunately, I just never found the time.

Well, I have nearly 29 years of lost time to make up for, and you better believe I’m going to crank everything up to 100.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Whiskey Row Nashville (@whiskeyrownashville)

From the moment the plane lands at the airport (working class coach ticket, of course), I’m headed straight to a honkey tonk. I already have one picked out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FGL House (@fglhouse)

So, after the year from absolute hell, it’s time to drink a few beers. That’s where all of you come in. If any of you have ever been to Nashville and have some great advice, please sound off in the comments. Hold nothing back. If you think it’s a great idea, let me know!