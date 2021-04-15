Elderly Mexican American Viciously Beaten On Bus, Attacker Thought She Was Chinese

An elderly Mexican American woman from Los Angeles was left severely injured on April 9 after another passenger assaulted her on a Metro bus.

The 70-year-old woman, identified as ‘Becky,’ was left with a swollen face and eyes, a broken nose, and a concussion, after being attacked while trying to get off of the bus, The Eastsider reported.

The woman had reportedly been trying to get off her bus when her attacker allegedly called her a racial slur used on people of Chinese descent.

Arrest made after 70-year-old woman badly beaten, allegedly called anti-Asian slurs on Metro bus in Eagle Rock https://t.co/PnJXrwmP0O — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 15, 2021

Pete, the son of the victim, noted that the attacker, who was later identified as 23-year-old Yasmine Beasley, allegedly attacked and dragged his mother from the back of the bus to the front.

“Nobody would help. Not even the bus driver,” Pete explained, according to The Eastsider. (RELATED: Asian Man Tried To Sexually Assault Asian Woman ‘Because He Thought She Was White,’ Authorities Claim)

The attack reportedly ended after another passenger on the bus called 9-1-1.

Becky was taken to the hospital where she was monitored for 24 hours before being released. She also suffers from disabilities such as lupus and arthritis and sustained bruising to her leg, making it difficult for her to walk, The Eastsider reported.

Beasley was reportedly arrested on another bus after police released a poster regarding the suspect.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, hate crimes against Asians have increased, with more than 2,800 reported anti-Asian incidents occurring between March 19 and Dec. 31, 2020, USA Today reported.