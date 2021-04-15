Gal Gadot Reveals The Inspiration Behind DC Comics’ Wonder Woman Character

Gal Gadot opened up about the inspiration behind her depiction of DC Comics’ Wonder Woman during a virtual chat Tuesday with Vanity Fair.

Gadot found a connection between Wonder Woman and Princess Diana while watching a documentary about the Princess, Fox News noted.

“I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, ‘Ding, ding, ding,’ that should be the Wonder Woman we have,” Gadot said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Director Says It ‘Was An Internal War’ Making ‘Wonder Woman’)

“How can you connect to a goddess that’s super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect?” she reportedly continued. “I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart.”

Gadot previously talked about how grateful she is to have gotten to portray Wonder Woman with Fox News.

“Everything about Wonder Woman, I [also] believe in,” Gadot told the outlet. “She’s all about love and peace and hope and compassion and empathy and bringing people together.”

“I’m forever grateful that I got to be the one to portray this iconic character that means so much for so many people all around the world,” she said. “I never take it for granted.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” premiered on Christmas day in 2020.