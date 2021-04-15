Justin Bieber Criticizes Celebrity Pastors, Says Everyone Has The ‘Same Access’ To God

Musician Justin Bieber criticized pastors who “put themselves” on a pedestal during an interview published Tuesday by GQ.

The pop star specifically commented on how faith can be turned into celebrity worship, the outlet reported.

Presenting GQ’s May cover star: @justinbieber. Read the cover story and see the photos by Ryan McGinley here: https://t.co/77cxVznSLQ pic.twitter.com/0y3K6yj8CX — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) April 13, 2021

“I think so many pastors put themselves on this pedestal,” Bieber told GQ. “And it’s basically, church can be surrounded around the man, the pastor, the guy, and it’s like, ‘This guy has this ultimate relationship with God that we all want but we can’t get because we’re not this guy.’ That’s not the reality, though. The reality is, every human being has the same access to God.”

Bieber also opened up about his own faith journey. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Says He Is Not Studying To Be A Minister)

“I came to a place, where I just was like, ‘God, if you’re real, I need you to help me, because I can’t do this on my own. Like, I’m struggling so hard. Every decision I make is out of my own selfish ego,'” Bieber recalled. “So I’m just like, ‘What is it that you want from me? You put all these desires in my heart for me to sing and perform and to make music—where are these coming from? Why is this in my heart? What do you want me to do with it? What’s the point? What is the point of everything? What is the point of me being on this planet?'”

The star musician has been pretty open about his experience with religion in the past.