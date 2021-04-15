Editorial

MLB Star Justin Turner Hits Home Run Straight Into Man’s Plate Of Nachos

Home_Run_Nachos

(Credit: Twitter Screenshot Los Angeles Dodgers https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1382548444519141383)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner hit a home run straight into a man’s plate of nachos in the stands.

Turner destroyed the fan’s nachos in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

WATCH:

The fan stood up after the ball landed in the nachos covered in cheese. Turner “felt bad” for the fan and ended up getting him another round of nachos. (RELATED: Kike Hernandez Blows Kisses At Hecklers After Hitting Massive Home Run)

It’s unclear which kind of nachos the fan was eating, but nachos at the Dodgers’ stadium range anywhere from $6.95 to $15.95.

“I went into the clubhouse after and asked one of the guys if he could replace his nachos,” Turner told SportsNet LA, Fox News noted. “I ruined a meal for him so I had to replace it.”

“I felt bad,” Turner told reporters after the game. “I’m sure it was not a cheap plate of nachos.”

Although he probably smelled like nacho cheese for the rest of the ball game, this probably ended up being a pretty cool experience for him. He got to keep the home run ball, and has an awesome story to tell at parties.