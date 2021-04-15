MLB Star Justin Turner Hits Home Run Straight Into Man’s Plate Of Nachos

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner hit a home run straight into a man’s plate of nachos in the stands.

Turner destroyed the fan’s nachos in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

WATCH:

Nacho average night. pic.twitter.com/1tEIAnYQar — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2021

The fan stood up after the ball landed in the nachos covered in cheese. Turner “felt bad” for the fan and ended up getting him another round of nachos. (RELATED: Kike Hernandez Blows Kisses At Hecklers After Hitting Massive Home Run)

It’s unclear which kind of nachos the fan was eating, but nachos at the Dodgers’ stadium range anywhere from $6.95 to $15.95.

“I went into the clubhouse after and asked one of the guys if he could replace his nachos,” Turner told SportsNet LA, Fox News noted. “I ruined a meal for him so I had to replace it.”

“I felt bad,” Turner told reporters after the game. “I’m sure it was not a cheap plate of nachos.”

Although he probably smelled like nacho cheese for the rest of the ball game, this probably ended up being a pretty cool experience for him. He got to keep the home run ball, and has an awesome story to tell at parties.