Country Star Luke Bryan Shares His NSFW Secret To A Happy Marriage Of 14 Years

Country star Luke Bryan shared his NSFW secret to a happy marriage after 14 years with wife Caroline Bryan.

The big reveal came when the 44-year-old superstar was participating in a question-and-answer session with theSkimm. “What’s the secret to a great marriage?” they asked, and he had a surprising answer. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday.

WATCH:

“Communicate and make-up sex,” the “Country Girl” hitmaker answered with a huge grin. (RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Marriage To Tom Brady And Her ‘Secret’ To Making It Last)

He was also asked about the lock screen background picture on his phone and he flashed it quickly for fans, showing a photo of him and his wife in the water. (RELATED: Luke Bryan In Trouble With PETA After Gifting Wife Baby Kangaroos For Christmas)

The comments come after the “American Idol” judge recently revealed how he was getting through the pandemic lockdowns and quarantine.

“Obviously quarantine has certainly put its share of new things to navigate,” Bryan joked with People magazine. “Caroline and I are used to spending quite a bit of time apart, and now I’m just here every day. But the main thing with us is properly inserting alcohol in parts of the relationship — it does a really, really good job for us. I’m playing!”

“It’s all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we’re passionate about,” he added. “But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed… I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff.”

Luke and Caroline share sons Thomas “Bo” Boyer and Tatum “Tate” Christopher together. The couple are also raising their nephew, Til, and nieces Jordan and Kris after the parents (Bryan’s sister and brother-in-law) died a few years apart.