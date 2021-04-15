Pence Undergoes Surgery To Implant Pacemaker

Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent a surgery Wednesday to get a pacemaker implanted after experiencing “symptoms associated with a slow heart rate” over the previous two weeks.

“The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days,” according to a statement from the office of the former vice president released Wednesday.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani,” Pence said according to the statement. “I also appreciate the consultation of my longtime Indiana physicians, Dr. Michael Busk and Dr. Charles Taliercio at Ascension St. Vincent. My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals.”

Pence, 61, disclosed his “medical history including a diagnosis of asymptomatic left bundle branch block” in 2016 when his nomination was confirmed, the statement says.

Pence is set to deliver his first post-office speech April 29 in South Carolina, potentially laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid. (RELATED: Mike Pence Endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders For Arkansas Governor)

Former President Donald Trump has criticized Pence on several occasions, including during a GOP fundraising event Saturday at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump blasted Pence for refusing to support his unfounded claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “I like him so much. I was so disappointed,” Trump said Saturday. Pence was not in attendance at the event.