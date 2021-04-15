Photos Surface Of Nicole Kidman As Lucille Ball On New Movie Set

Photos surfaced online of Nicole Kidman as actress Lucille Ball on the set of the new movie about the legendary star.

The 53-year-old actress rocked shoulder-length red hair while wearing a black coat in pictures posted on Twitter. The snaps were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Slammed After Avoiding Hotel Quarantine In Australia To Live In Mansion)

Nicole Kidman is getting into character as Lucille Ball for Being the Ricardos. https://t.co/se6EWBWd9m — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) April 15, 2021

Nicole Kidman on the set of Aaron Sorkin’s #BeingTheRicardos, in which she will star as Lucille Ball. pic.twitter.com/QVreVPAzrJ — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 14, 2021

In another picture, the “Big Little Lies” star was photographed facing the camera with the red hair and wearing a black face mask. (RELATED: Huh?! Nicole Kidman To Play Gretchen Carlson In Roger Ailes Flick)

Images have leaked of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball on the set of “Being the Ricardos.” What do you think? #OscarBuzz #AaronSorkin pic.twitter.com/Ik1bxEzeQi — Nicole Kidman (@NKidmanFans) April 14, 2021

Kidman also posted a snap on Instagram from the set of the Aaron Sorkin movie about the comedian/actress called “Being the Ricardos.”

She didn’t explain much about the post that showed her in front of a sign that read “Closed production. No social media. No photos.”

The caption next to the post read, “Currently in production #BeingTheRicardos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Speaking earlier this year about the role, the “Eyes Wide Shut” star said she was excited to “give it a go” and revealed she’s been watching old “I Love Lucy” episodes to get ready for the part.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'” Kidman told Variety. “With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier … that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”

Actor Javier Bardem will also star in the film as Desi Arnaz, Ball’s ex-husband and “I Love Lucy” co-star.

Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, has talked about the film and said it’s based on her parent’s real-life story.

“It’s the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo,” Arnaz explained. “There will be humor in the film, but it is a story of the two of them and how they met and what went right with finding the show, what went wrong, their relationship, their love affair.”