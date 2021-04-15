Police Stop Using Tear Gas, Drench Demonstrators In Pepper Spray On Fourth Consecutive Night Of Unrest In Minnesota

Hundreds of protesters gathered for the fourth consecutive night of unrest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Earlier in the day, Kim Potter, the former police officer who shot Daunte Wright, was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Both the protesters and law enforcement modified their tactics from previous nights.

Protesters came equipped with wooden barricades, many more umbrellas, and bear mace. (RELATED: Officer Kim Potter Arrested For Second-Degree Manslaughter In Shooting Of Daunte Wright)

Protesters have upped their shield game big time. Police already shooting riot munitions at these wooden barricades, stay tuned to see how this plays out… pic.twitter.com/jynBrMZ2YL — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) April 15, 2021

National Guard and police did not use any tear gas, likely trying to avoid disturbing the residents who live in nearby apartments.

“They don’t understand we’ve got to live here…they’re throwing stuff, tear gas, shooting people by our crib, the rubber bullets…I had to go to the hospital last night,” Angel Martin lives in an apartment complex near the #BrooklynCenter PD where the unrest has continued pic.twitter.com/5jQohLXxlF — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 14, 2021

Instead, National Guard employed far more pepper spray than on previous nights, and continued to utilize pepper balls and rubber bullets as they tried to disperse the crowd.

4th straight night of uncivil unrest at the Brooklyn Center Police Department. 24 arrests were made tonight after the 10 pm curfew, no tear gas was used tonight. Pepper balls, pepper spray, flash bangs were used @DailyCaller#Minneapolis #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/vnnNvPs6a3 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 15, 2021

After law enforcement flanked the crowd around 10:00 p.m., they were able to clear the demonstrators and their barricades within minutes.

After a long standoff, hundreds of police came outside the fence to disperse the crowd. It took less than two minutes to clear the umbrella gang along with their barricades pic.twitter.com/8wEE9DRD7g — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) April 15, 2021

Twenty-four people were arrested, according to the Star Tribune.