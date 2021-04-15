‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Is Disney’s Biggest Debut On Streaming Site

Disney+ appears to have another hit on their hands, with “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” giving the streaming site its biggest debut to date.

The Marvel series premiere on March 19 surpassed the Jan. 15 debut of “WandaVision,” making it the platform’s largest debut since the site launched in 2019, Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday. (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

In the week of March 15-21 the Disney+ show drew in 495 million minutes for its premiere episode, according to Nielsen.

“WandaVision,” staring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, drew in 434 million minutes for the premiere episode.

The new Marvel series, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, also beat out the streaming site’s two season premieres of the Star Wars franchise hit “The Mandalorian.”

The show will follow the events of “Avengers: Endgame” as Falcon and Winter Soldier team up in an adventure that tests both “their abilities and their patience,” according to an IMDb description for the new series.