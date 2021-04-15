Trevor Lawrence Says He Doesn’t Play With A Chip On His Shoulder, High School Coach Says The QB Could Walk Away From Football And ‘Be Fine’

Sports Illustrated recently published a fascinating profile on Trevor Lawrence.

In the profile, the star quarterback, who is a lock to be the first pick in the draft, talked about how he doesn't have a chip on his shoulder like a lot of athletes, and I'm not sure fans will love his comments.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” the former Clemson superstar passer told Sports Illustrated.

SI Cover Story: @Trevorlawrencee is out to prove absolutely nothing “I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but I don’t have this chip on my shoulder. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.” https://t.co/OzQzoe5uIn pic.twitter.com/VfjDEdACnw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2021

To make things more interesting, his former high school coach Joey King added, “He’s not award-driven. He’s not, ‘I want to win a Super Bowl at all costs.’ There is no doubt about it: With who he is as a person, he could walk away from it tomorrow and be fine.”

I actually respect the hell out of the fact Lawrence said he has no chip on his shoulder and the fact his high school coach said the phenom quarterback could walk away from the game.

It’s literally the last thing scouts, general managers, coaches and fans want to hear, but they still said it.

You can’t put a price on honesty and Lawrence might be honest to a fault.

Most athletes play with a massive chip on their shoulder. They play like the world is out to get them or there are scores to settle.

It motivates them. Clearly, it doesn’t do much for Lawrence, and the world also clearly isn’t out to get him. He’s the most-hyped prospect since at least Andrew Luck.

His comments will also do absolutely nothing to change the fact that he’s going to be the first overall pick. Get ready Jacksonville because Lawrence is coming!