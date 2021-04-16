Aaron Donald’s Attorney Claims The Rams Star Was Trying To Protect A Victim In The Altercation

Rams star Aaron Donald’s attorney claimed surveillance video showed the NFL player was “protecting” DeVincent Spriggs during a recent altercation.

“He [Donald] actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury,” the NFL player’s attorney Casey White shared during his appearance on sports radio station 93.7, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s fantastic, from a defense attorney’s perspective, to be honest with you,” he added.

Aaron Donald’s lawyer says there is video evidence refuting an assault claim levied against the Rams star, saying Donald actually helped get people off of his accuser. https://t.co/GBilr52NgC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2021

Donald’s attorney said his client had attended a “crowded gathering at a private residence” in Pittsburgh on the night of April 10 and early hours of April 11.

The defense lawyer said his Donald encountered Spriggs after he felt something jab him in the back — which he said was Spriggs’ elbow, BroBible.com reported. (RELATED: Aaron Donald Makes ‘Seven-Figure Financial Commitment’ To Pittsburgh’s Football Program)

Witnesses said Spriggs was reportedly thrown out of the party. When the NFL player later left the gathering, it was then Spriggs was accused of allegedly yelling at the NFL player and swinging a bottle at the player that grazed his head.

“We have the surveillance video, and we have five corroborating witnesses at this point,” the defense attorney claimed. “And we have more that are coming out of the woodwork.”

Video posted on social media by a WPXI reporter appears to show that the NFL star pulling Spriggs from the assault.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surveillance video appears to show #NFL star Aaron Donald run over and try to break up assault. I just talked to Donald’s lawyer who says his client came to the rescue. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/0sXKjrMJs9 — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) April 16, 2021

“Aaron then breaks free from the restraints — and this is all on video, so I’m not making this up — he then goes to the pile where this melee is taking place,” the defense attorney claimed. “He starts tearing people off, protecting Mr. Spriggs.”

BREAKING: Per his attorney: “De Vincent Spriggs intends to file criminal charges at Zone 3 Pgh Police against Aaron Donald after an alleged assault on April 10- 11 between 3- 4 am.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kdqMZyPVQo — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Earlier this week, a picture surfaced on social media of Spriggs badly beaten with his eye swollen shut. Spriggs’ attorney, Todd Hollis, said his client sustained 16 stitches and had a concussion, ProFootball Talk.com reported.

Hollis claimed his client had not provoked Donald, KDKA reported.

“It was definitely unprovoked,” Hollis previously shared. “I’ve instructed him not to make any comments, but, as you can see from his arm in a sling, his eye is closed, 16 stitches in his eye and a concussion and other severe injuries he’s suffered, this is a severe incident.”