‘Who In God’s Name Needs A Weapon That Can Hold 100 Rounds?’: Biden Calls For More Action On Gun Control

President Joe Biden called for more action on gun control during his Friday press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Biden touted his own history on the issue and said that while he had already discussed with Attorney General Merrick Garland what could be done by executive order, it would ultimately be Congress’ job to take action. (RELATED: Biden Unveils Executive Gun Control Orders, Calls On Congress To Go Even Further)

WATCH:

“No one has worked harder to deal with the violence used — by individuals using weapons than I have,” Biden began. “I am the only one to ever have passed an assault weapons ban. I’m the only one that ever had a 10-year assault weapons ban, and a ban on clips of more than ten bullets.”

Biden went on to say that his intent was to push Congress to follow up on the gun control measures he had already taken by executive order.

“I strongly support, I strongly support the universal background checks, which I continue to push, the Congress has to step up and act, the Senate has to act, I strongly support and continue and never stopped supporting the ban on assault weapons and magazines that hold more than ten bullets,” Biden added.

He said that he intended to move forward on gun legislation in conjunction with other issues, such as the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

“I continue and strongly, strongly urge my Republican friends in the Congress who refused to bring up the House-passed bill to bring it up now,” Biden continued. “This has to end. It’s a national embarrassment. It’s a national embarrassment what’s going on.”

Biden claimed that it wasn’t only the shootings in recent days that were the problem, arguing that if those killed in inner cities and rural areas were included, “every single day there is a mass shooting in the United States.”

Biden concluded by saying that gun owners supported universal background checks, adding, “The majority of them think we should not be selling assault weapons. Who in God’s name needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds, or 40 rounds, or 20 rounds? It’s just wrong and I’m not going to give up until it’s done.”